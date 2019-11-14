A Karmo Grade I Area Court on Thursday sentenced a 35-year-old mechanic, Moses Azzam, to two years in prison for dangerous driving and injuring a man who was sleeping on a bench.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, sentenced Azzam, after he pleaded guilty to reckless driving, driving without a licence and causing grievous hurt.

READ ALSO: Court jails hairdresser for stealing shoes from boyfriend



Maiwada, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N100, 000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ijeoma Ukagha, informed the court that the accident happened by Nov. 5 at Dape Village, Mechanic site along Karmo Road.

Ukagha told the court that the convict, drove a Lexus Saloon car with registration number EPE 847 CV, in a reckless manner that endangered other road users.

She told the court that while driving recklessly, Azzam, rammed Omotosho Victor, who was lying on a bench.

The prosecutor informed the court that as a result of the accident, Omotosho sustained life threatening injuries.

The offence, she added, contravened the provisions of sections 22 and 10(1) of the Road Traffic Law.

The convict, while taking his plea, pleaded guilt and begged the court for leniency.