

Jos – A Magistrates’ Court in Jos, on Wednesday, sentenced a 26-year-hairdresser, Grace Thomas to three months in prison for stealing shoes from her boyfriend.

The Judge, Mrs Comfort Pam, sentenced Thomas after she pleaded guilty to stealing the shoes which her boyfriend stole from their neighbour’s shop.

Pam, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10, 000, saying the punishment would serve as deterrent to others.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Daniel Longwal told the court that the case was reported on Sept. 18, at the Anglo Jos Police Station by the complainant, Kachollom Solomon of Mai Adiko Jos.

Longwal said that the convict stole the goods from her boyfriend after he broke into Solomon’s shop and stole goods valued at N637,490.

On arraignment, the accused pleaded guilty to the four counts of conspiracy, shop breaking, theft and possession of stolen property.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 355, 287 and 319 of the Plateau State Penal Code law. (NAN)