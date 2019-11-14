Scotland’s Connor Syme believes he now has the experience and consistency to make his mark on the European Tour 12 months after losing his card.

After a nerve-shredding finale, Syme secured his return with a 14th-place finish – one spot inside the cut-off point – in the Challenge Tour rankings.

The achievement “means everything” to the 24-year-old, who says hard lessons learned make him optimistic about the new season.

“All I can see are positives,” he said.

“Myself, as well as the team, know the mistakes we made, so I am coming back with that wealth of experience.

“I am really excited to get back out there, see what I have learned and that can hopefully pay dividends.”