Lagos – The Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO) on Wednesday congratulated Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on his victory at the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, advising him on inclusive and good governance.

BYO, in a congratulatory message issued in Lagos by Mr Muritala Audu and Mr Adesola Ayangbile, the Vice President and the South West Coordinator of BYO respectively, said that the victory was well-deserved.

The youth group called on Abiodun to extend the hand of fellowship to the opposition, to fast track development in the state.

“The Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO) received the judgement of the Appeal Court on the Gubernatorial elections tribunal of Ogun State with a heartwarming gladness as the judgement truly represents the genuine decision of the overwhelming majority of the Ogun State people.

“This is coming on the heels of an intense legal battle from the opposition party at the Tribunal.

“We, therefore, use this opportunity to ask His Excellency, Mr Dapo Abiodun, to extend the hand of friendship to the opposition, knowing fully well that this will help build bridges needed for the development and growth of Ogun State,” BYO said.

The group commended the judges for doing justice to the issues raised by the opposition party and declaring the appeal as lacking merit.

According to them, the judgment, without any doubt, confirms that the judiciary remains a critical part of the nation’s budding democracy.

“We also use this qqopportunity to call on the opposition candidate and the party to join hands with His Excellency, Mr Dapo Abiodun for the delivery of good governance and genuine dividends of democracy to the people of Ogun State,” the organisation said.

The BYO congratulated all members of All Progressives Congress in the state for the victory.

The organisation urged every member to join hands with the governor to foster unity within the party and to spread the dividends of democracy to nooks and crannies of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Court of Appeal had, on Monday, dismissed the appeal of the candidate of Allied People’s Movement (APM), Mr Adekunle Akinlade, challenging Abiodun’s victory in the March 9 election.

The governorship election petitions tribunal also had earlier on Sept. 14, dismissed the petition of Akinlade before he headed to the appellate court.(NAN)