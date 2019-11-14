Thierry Henry has been appointed as the new head coach of MLS side Montreal Impact.

After agreeing to the move, Henry said: “It’s an honour to coach the Montreal Impact and return to MLS. It’s a league I know well, in which I had some very nice moments.

“To be in Quebec, in Montreal, which has an enormous multicultural heritage, it’s extraordinary. I’ve always kept an eye on the club and now I’m here.”

Montreal president and CEO Kevin Gilmore: “We are extremely happy to announce the nomination of this legend of the game.

“Henry will bring a new energy to our club. He shares our vision to elevate this club and will help us achieve our goals on and off the field.

“He is a competitor and a leader who has proven himself at the highest level throughout his career. He now brings these qualities with him to Montreal, a place he wants to be.”