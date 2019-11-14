The Inspector General of Police has ordered the
According to a statement by Dcp
Cross River State – CP Nkereuwem A. Akpan
Akwa Ibom State – CP Kenneth Ebrimson
Ogun State – CP Imohimi D. Edgal
Kano State – CP Habu Sani Ahmadu
Edo State – CP Lawal Jimeta
Bauchi State – CP Philip Sule Maku
Lagos State – Ag/CP Odumosu H. Olusegun
The Inspector General of Police charges the newly posted officers to ensure the consolidation and improvement on the gains of their predecessors in the areas of public safety and crime fighting. He also directs the new Commissioners of Police to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting aggressive, proactive and community based crime prevention strategies to combat crime in their Areas of Responsibility. In addition, the Inspector General of Police enjoins the citizens of the affected states to accord the Commissioners of Police maximum cooperation to ensure they succeed in the realization of their mandate.
