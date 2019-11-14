The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa says it remains in the race for the Nov.16 governorship election.

The party insisted on Thursday that in spite of a Federal High Court judgment that nullified the party’s governorship primary of Sept 4, 2019, the party would participate.

A Federal High Court presided over by Justice Jane Inyang had on Thursday nullified the nomination of Chief David Lyon as the candidate of the APC in a suit filed by Senator Heineken Lokpobiri , one of the aspirants that sought the ticket of APC.

Inyang held that the primary election conducted by the APC violated the party’s rules and constitution and therefore a nullity in the eyes of the law and restrained INEC from recognising any of the aspirants that participated in the exercise.

Reacting to the judgment, Mr Jothan Amos, Chairman of Bayelsa chapter of APC said that the party was optimistic of overcoming the setback before Saturday’s poll.

He said that the party had set in motion the legal process of appeal and was in the process of obtaining a stay of execution pending the determination of the appeal.

He assured party followers that the party was seeking judicial review of the judgment and urged them to remain calm.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on Tuesday disqualified the Deputy Governorship candidate of APC for the Bayelsa governorshipIelection Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, from participating in the forthcoming election.

The court disqualified the Deputy Governorship candidate on the grounds that he provided conflicting information on the documents he presented to INEC, but APC has filed an appeal.

