The Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC) has urged residents to beware of fraudsters using the commission’s name to defraud members of the public.

Mr Lanre Mojola, Director-General of LSSC, said in a statement that some touts were parading themselves as staff of the commission and advised the public to disregard any illegal purported summons, abatement notices and seal order from them.

“The LSSC, hereby dissociate herself from any persons who branded their vehicles, forged the commission’s official letter headed paper, abatement notices and some paraphernalia worn by officials of Lagos State Commission,” he said.

Mojola said that anyone found using the Commission’s logo to carry out unofficial duties would be arrested and prosecuted in line with relevant laws of Lagos State as security personnel had been contacted to carry out such directives.

He decried the activities of unscrupulous members of the public carrying out unlawful activities on behalf of the Commission, saying that LSSC was undergoing restructuring aimed at repositioning herself for improved service delivery.

He urged members of the public to channel their complaints and enquiries to Lagos State Safety Commission, Block 18b, 2nd & 3rd Floors, The Secretariat, Alausa Ikeja.