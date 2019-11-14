The Nigeria Police has tasked the people of Bayelsa to be peaceful, shun thuggery and ballot box snatching during the Nov. 16 election.

AIG Dibal Yakadi, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Zone 5, disclosed this in a statement by DSP Emeka Iheanacho, the Zone Public Relations Officer (ZPRO) in Benin on Thursday.

Yakadi said that the election would be a process of selecting who should preside over the affairs of the state for the next four years.

He therefore warned the youths not to engage in vices inimical to the peace and security of the state.

Yakadi also warned political actors and other stakeholders to play by the rules and not see the forthcoming governorship election as a do or die affairs.

ALSO READ Enugu Assembly charges companies to sponsor bills, motions on ease of doing business



“Adequate security arrangement have been put in place to ensure security of life and property during the election.

“Several Police personnel will be deployed to all the polling units, collation centres in the eight Local Government Areas of the state.

He appealed to the residents to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and avoid acts of violence and lawlessness during and after the election.

NAN