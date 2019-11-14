The InterPary Advisory Council (IPAC) on Thursday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a credible, free and inclusive poll in Baylesa on Nov. 16.

INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Mr Peter Amah, IPAC’s National President, who gave the charge at a news conference in Yenagoa, said credible and peaceful conduct were necessary ingredients for democratic growth of any political system.

He, however, urged politicians to shun violence and allow the electorate to vote the candidates of their choice.

“We call for credible and free election in Bayelsa just as we campaign against electoral violence.

“We advise the political gladiators not to see the election as a do-or-die affair and they should put the interest of the masses above their personal interest.

“IPAC is in the state to sensitise the people of the state to the need to shun violence before, during and after the election.

“The reason for election is for people to elect a leader that will serve them and not to rule them.

“The voters should ensure that their votes count,” Amah said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the group, including representatives of all the 48 political parties that will participate in the election, later staged sensitisation rally across the state.

The INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Bayelsa, Mr Monday Udoh, in his remarks said the Commission in the state had done all that was required for a successful election.

“We have 14 outlined activities and out of that we have concluded 12 as at today; what remains are two and one is on going right now.

“We have sensitive materials that are stored at the Central Bank, and I urge the IPAC to go and observe them.

“We have started moving the non sensitive materials to the respective Registration Area Centres, (RACs). These RACs have been activated since a week ago.

“I must tell you, INEC is poised to conduct free and fair poll in Bayelsa.

“I urge politicians to stop disrupting electoral activities in the state,” Udoh advised. (NAN)