Coalition of Civil Society Organisation (CCSG) has called on it members in Bayelsa to support the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri, saying the current administration’s efforts must be allow to continue.

Speaking on behalf of the organisation in Abuja on Thursday, the general secretary, Comrade Abubakar Ibrahim, said the organisation is more concern about the welfare of the civil servants and the citizens of Bayelsa in general.

He said the outgoing administration of PDP has performed credibly well and the party should be given the opportunity to continue. Adding that the civil servants should cast their votes for PDP so they can continue to enjoy good representation, saying it is only PDP that can sincerely pay the current N30,000 minimum wages.

“We note with satisfaction the level of development by the PDP administration in the state, the sound management of government resources and focus on the welfare of workforce and retirees is commendable despite the low revenue that is common to all but the government has been able to think out of the box to ensure that the state is put in compensative.

“It is against this realisation that we decided to call for continuation of the leadership baton in PDP that is responsive to the people of the state and has created the required model need as an oil producing state where-in the resources and allocation are judiciously utilised to the benefits of the the people by creating basic and needed amenities to move the state forward,” he said.

CCSG therefore called on its members to commence house to house mobilisation in support of the PDP governorship candidate, saying it finding shows that he is the best for the state, hence should be supported to serve the people.

“We therefore call on all our members to commence house to house sensitisation and mobilisation ahead Saturday election so as to have impressive turn out of voters and ensure that voters guide their votes against manipulation.

“The also want to call our members and all Bayelsa civil to shun violence, all we need to do is to vote for our candidate Senator Douye Diri, who God has prepared to take the state to another level of prosperity,” he said.