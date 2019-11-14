The Nigerian Army has released its telephone numbers to residents of the states in the South-East, where it recently launched a training exercise, called Atilogwu Udo 1 (meaning Dance of Peace).

Col. Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Public Relations, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu that the exercise was designed to check crime and criminality in the zone.

He said the six sectors domiciled in various army formations in the five South-East states and Calabar, Cross River, under the 82 Division, were participating in the exercise, which commenced on November 1.

Yusuf gave the central information/call centre emergency number of the army as 193, saying that the number could be reached in every network in the country.

He also listed the emergency and information numbers for Atilogwu Udo 1 to include: Sector 1 (Domiciled in 13 Brigade, Calabar) – 08014718368 and 08152541983.

Sector 2. (14 Brigade, Ohafia in Abia) – 08180749088 and 08180749089.

Sector 3. (34 Artillery Brigade, Owerri) – 07089687667 and 07030373308.

Sector 4. (302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha in Anambra) – 08135864725 and 08169529413.

Sector 5. (82 Division Garrison, Enugu) – 07010701020; 07058800677 and 07039359379.

Sector 6. (24 Engineer Support Regiment, Abakaliki) –08123869744 and 09038320514.

Yusuf appealed to members of the public to send confidential security information and intelligence as well as report any emergency through the numbers.

He gave assurance that troops participating in the training would maintain high standard of professionalism and discharge their duties in line with the rule of engagement.

NAN reports that Atilogwu Udo 1 is also deployed in providing community services, in the area of sanitation, medical outreaches, clearing of drains, road construction and educational support, among other social works in selected communities in the zone. (NAN)