Abuja – A Grade 1 Area Court in Karu, FCT on Wednesday, ordered a 27-year-old woman, Joy Alake, to sweep the court premises for two weeks for stealing nine pieces of wrappers and four skirts worth N68 , 000.

The convict, who resides at Karu Village, Abuja, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal trespass and theft and pleaded for leniency.

The Judge, Sani Mohammed, who did not give the convict as option to pay any fine, warned her to desist from committing crimes.

Mohammed also ordered the police to release the recovered wrappers to the complainant.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Vincent Osuji told the court that the complainant, Rosemary Akande, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Oct. 30.

He said that the complainant alleged that the convict entered her shop in Karu and stole nine pieces of wrappers and four skirts, valued at the sum of N68,000.

During police investigation, he said, the convict confessed to committing the crime.

The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of sections 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.(NAN)