.Decries unending feud between former Labour leader and Gov Obaseki

.Party’s NWC sets up reconciliation c’ttee as Edo APC factions fight dirty

Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have charged the leadership of the party especially the National chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to save the party regrettable crisis by making all organs of the APC functional and alive to their responsibilities.

The Governors condemned in strong terms the sole running of the party by the Adams Oshiomhole – led National leadership without recourse to and due consultation with other members of the National Executive Council (NEC) on issues that affect states chapters of APC, which are currently engulfed in crisis.

Salihu Moh. Lukman, Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum, in a statement, expressed dissatisfaction of APC governors with development in its Edo State chapter and the unending feud between Oshiomhole and the state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The governors decried the counter-accusations and suspension orders on party chieftains by factional leaders of Edo APC while it also knocked the party National leadership on the recent development on the disqualification of APC deputy governorship candidate in Bayelsa State.

Edo APC faction suspends Obaseki, others

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum, in the statement, said: “Information coming from Edo State indicate that members of the State Executive Council of APC have passed vote of no confidence on Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of our party, APC. In so many respects, it could be argued, it is a natural outcome of unfolding power play between Comrade Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki since June 2019 with the contentious inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly.

“Possible retaliatory response from both Comrade Oshiomhole and groups such as Edo Peoples Movement who are loyal to Comrade Oshiomhole should be expected. In other words, there could be counter pronouncement suspending Governor Obaseki.

“Side by side with the news of the vote of no confidence was also the discomforting report of the Federal High Court judgement in Abuja disqualifying Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo as our Deputy Governorship candidate for the November 16, 2019 Bayelsa election.

“While expecting that every necessary step will be taken to vacate the judgement, it is very depressing for every committed party member to be subjected to such ignominious reality, which only remind us of our reckless conducts in states like Zamfara, Rivers, Bauchi and Adamawa, which chiefly gave away electoral victories to PDP”.

The governors warned the party leadership to be oblivious of developments that led to the party’s loss of all elective post in Zamfara State and pocket of losses in a few other states.

“Instead of focusing on working to win elections, we are busy undermining ourselves. All these are ominous signs that we are about to re-enact the Zamfara, Rivers, Bauchi and Adamawa experiences in Bayelsa.

“It is Bayelsa today, Anambra, Edo and Ondo are being setup for similar experiences. Somehow, unfortunately, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party, which is the organ vested with the statutory responsibility of responding to all these challenges appear to be suspended”.

On the need to re- energise the organs of the party, the Governors Forum said: “The last time it met was August 2018. In its place, the National Working Committee (NWC), which is an administrative organ with the responsibility of implementing decisions of NEC and other higher organs seems to have usurped the powers of NEC.

“Sadly, even the NWC, as at today, is a shadow of itself, as it has lost many members either on accounts of appointment into government or controversial suspension.

“For instance, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Deputy National Chairman (South) is today a Minister of the Federal Republic. Sen. Lawal Shuaibu, Deputy National Chairman (North) is allegedly suspended. Alh. Inuwa Abdulkadir, National Vice Chairman (North West) is similarly suspended.

“We may recall that in June 2019, the NWC allegedly suspended Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN. During the 2019 general elections, on accounts of the roles of former Governors Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle Amosun against the candidates of the party, they were similarly suspended. Whether all these actions are permissible by provisions of the APC’s constitution is highly contestable.

“Why should all these be allowed to happen? Why is it impossible to convene a NEC or even National Caucus meetings, which are supposed to hold every quarter to resolve all these issues? Why should the NWC under Comrade Oshiomhole continue to imagine that it can conduct affairs of the party without mandatory meetings of party organs? What legacy is Comrade Oshiomhole hoping to achieve as a National Chairman by running the party in a way that suggests almost zero commitment to issues of party development?

“It is very painful for many of us who have had the privilege of being mentored by Comrade Oshiomhole to see him being devalued to a local factional leader from a very high pedestal of an illustrious national leader”.

The governors in a clear term told the national chairman that “as National Chairman, Comrade Oshiomhole hardly appreciates that he now has a national constituency and not just a state constituency, which may have been responsible for his apparent intemperance in the handling of matters affecting Edo State.

“We wish he paid similar attention to handling of issues affecting Rivers and Zamfara states during the 2019 elections.

“In the current circumstance, nothing short of a NEC or National Caucus meeting of the party can resolve all our increasing organisational challenges as a party.

“It is either Comrade Oshiomhole respects the provision of party constitution and convene superior organ meeting to deliberate on all our challenges, or he should just accept his inability to manage the party and simply resign.

“Our national leaders must rise to the challenge facing us as a party and take all necessary measures to convene superior organ meetings to begin to resolve all our challenges as a party. The current public disgrace must end”.

Meanwhile, deeply troubled by the political development within the ranks of Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has taken urgent step to find an amicable resolution by constituting a fact – finding committee.

Recall that efforts by leaders of the party such as the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, and other eminent party leaders at various times to ensure that the issues do not escalate yielded no positive result.

At a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, the National Working Committee constituted a high-power fact-finding and reconciliation committee of party leaders to meet with all disputing parties to ensure that all issues are addressed and resolved.

The NWC’s decision could have been necessitated by a notification of the suspension of the Edo State APC Chairman, Anslem Ojezua, by eleven of the sixteen members of the Edo State Working Committee (SWC).

Party’s national publicity secretary, Lanre Issa- Onilu, in a statement, said: “We have reviewed the process they followed and conclude that they have fulfilled the required conditions.

“We therefore uphold the suspension of the Edo State APC Chairman, Anslem Ojezua while we await the outcome of the fact-finding and reconciliation committee.

“Please note that the NWC’s objective and cause of action is strictly to address the root causes of the disputations and reconcile all parties to make our great party even stronger.’

Meanwhile, the Working Committee of the party in Edo State at a press briefing in Abuja suspended Governor Godwin Obaseki from the party.

The NWC said the purported suspension of Mr. Lawrence Okah and his subsequent removal from office by a faction of the party in the state is a nullity while it passed a vote of confidence on Okah as the State secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State chapter.

The group also condemned the suspension of the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, from the party by a faction as illegality.

Addressing the press on behalf of the Edo APC Working Committee, Col David Imuse (rtd), said the decision is unconstitutional and it is unheard of, for a lower level Party hierarchy official to want to take disciplinary action against an official or organ on a higher level.

It therefore passed a vote of implicit confidence on the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole and the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We wish to reiterate our position that Edo All Progressives Congress (APC) was plunged in this crisis by the unguarded actions and inflammatory statements by Anselm Ojezua.

“Thuggery and political violence has spiked and escalated in the pursuit of the second term ambition of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy Mr. Philip Shuaibu”, said Iwuse.

However, the Executive Council of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ratified the suspension of the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, from the party in the state.

The decision was reached at an enlarged meeting of the council and other party chieftains with the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in Benin City, on Wednesday.

At the meeting, the leaders said the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole became necessary because the national chairman has been deploying divisive tactics to cause disharmony in the party in collaboration with the proscribed group, Edo Peoples Movement (EPM).

While addressing APC leaders from the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, the State Chairman of the APC, Anslem Ojezua Esq., traced the genesis of the crisis to the primary elections in 2018, noting, “All these started since the party primaries in 2018 when we conducted the primaries to nominate candidates for the general elections held in 2019. It appeared that after that elections, Edo APC didn’t know peace again.

“The issues were later aggravated in April and May 2019 which culminated in the formation of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), an infamous group we proscribed in our last meeting.”

Ojezua said the news of his removal was shocking as the state working committee which purportedly removed him didn’t have powers to do so, adding, “Our constitution has a provision to remove officers at the state level. It is only the State Executive Committee that has the powers to remove any officer.”

He continued: “Yesterday, 15 chairmen of the APC chapters in the local councils and 23 out of the 35 members of the State Executive Committee passed a vote of no confidence on the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, while a vote of confidence was passed on my person.

“The APC Local council chairmen have found out that Adams Oshiomhole is the one behind the crisis in Edo APC and following the findings, lost confidence in the leadership of the national chairman by passing a vote of no confidence on him. Considering the stand of these chairmen and also based on the report from organs of the party, we affirmed the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from APC in Edo State,” he added.

Ojezua said: “Three local government chairmen of the APC were not in attendance at the meeting held on Tuesday. They are the chairmen of the party in Owan West, Etsako West and Etsako Central LGAs. I have letters informing me of their suspension and in that regard the Vice Chairmen are to act until those positions are filled.”

Governor Godwin Obaseki said he is not happy with the recent political developments in the state, especially the disruptions from a once-trusted leader who has thrown caution to the wind to cause disaffection among APC members in the state.

The governor said when he first met Oshiomhole 12 years ago, they shared a common interest in salvaging Edo State but all that has changed in recent times, noting, “I am not an ungrateful person. No one made me governor. I became governor by God’s grace, with the support of many other people. If God had said I would not be governor, no way would I have been a governor. It is wrong for someone to say he made me governor.

“No one gave me money. The funds Oshiomhole initially raised for his governorship ambition was raised by me in Lagos. If I can raise money for him for his election, why would I not be able to raise money for my own election?

The governor said the national chairman was not truthful about comments on his administration, adding, “If you came into power on some basic principles, do not expect to change those principles because you have certain ambition. If you came to power believing no man is God, then the day you start to play God, you will get the consequences.”

A leader of the APC in Ovia South-West LGA, Hon. Samuel Ekeneza, who moved the motion for the ratification of the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole, said that the party remains supreme as no individual is bigger than the political party.

The motion for the ratification was supported by a leader of the APC in Esan Central LGA, Mr. Osediamen Oriaifoh.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State chapter, from across the three senatorial districts of the state, has suspended Governor Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Mr. Philip Shaibu and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Osarodion Ogie.

The suspension was handed down to the trio during a critical stakeholders meeting of the party in Benin on Wednesday.

The suspension of Obaseki is coming barely 24 hours after a fraction of the party on Tuesday suspended the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

In a statement read by a former member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Patrick Ekhariale, the leaders of the party said the governor and his deputy were suspended over an alleged anti-poverty activities.

The leaders urged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to set the machinery in motion for further disciplinary action against them.

In the statement, the leaders alleged that the governor had concluded plan to dump the party for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), having agreed to pay the N6 billion demanded from him (Obaseki) to be handed the PDP ticket for the 2020 governorship election.

They alleged that from the N6bn demanded, the governor had already made a down payment of N3bn to the PDP, with the promise to pay the balance when he secures the ticket.

They also accused the governor of financial embezzlement, including diversion of the funds of the local government areas of the state, as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) fund meant as loan to farmers in the state.

The Edo APC stakeholders also bemoaned the fact that Obaseki has resorted to intimidating or harassment of party men and women who appeared oppose to his government.

In his reaction, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy to the governor, dismissed the alleged suspension of his principal and described it as a huge joke.

“What they did is not known to the party, firstly, some members in that meeting which was held in the house of an individual is not a party meeting, they should have held the meeting in the party secretariat if it was real, some of them have been suspended from the party so they do not have the right to do what they did.

“Today, a leadership meeting of the party was held where the suspension of the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was ratified. But Governor Obaseki remains focused in governing the state,” he stated.

Also, the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has said that rogue Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) cannot suspend any member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, as they are not recognised by the constitution of the party.

In a statement, Osagie said any decision taken by members of the EPM is ultra vires, null and void, and not binding on any bonafide member of the APC in Edo State.

He said: “The rogue organisation, Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), claiming to have suspended the Governor, the Deputy Governor and the Secretary to the State Government in Edo State is outlawed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

“This group was operating against the provisions of the constitution of the APC and was proscribed by the party. The group is therefore unknown to law. Hence, it cannot take any disciplinary action against any member of the APC.”

“The kangaroo meeting of the rogue group was held at the residence of Gen. Charles Airhiavbere, who himself has been suspended by the party in the state. So whatever decision that might have been taken by the group is ultra vires, null and void”.