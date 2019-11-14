Lokoja (Kogi), Nov. 14, 2019 (NAN) The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Thursday, inaugurated the Presidential Lodge built by Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, ahead of the APC mega rally in Lokoja.

The First Lady is expected to participate in the grand finale of the APC mega rally slated for Lokoja Stadium.

” I inaugurate this building for the use of all serving presidents in future. I also thank the Almighty Allah that I’m opportune to be the one to inaugurate the project.

”I’m equally happy to be the first wife of the president to occupy the building,” she said.

Mrs Buhari expressed the need for proper maintenance of the edifice.

She commended the people of the state for their continued support for the APC government in the state.

The event was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha and Wife of Vice-President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo.

Others included Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Gov. Nasiru el-Rufai of Kaduna State, and the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, among others. (NAN)