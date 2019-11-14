Africa Magic, in association with MultiChoice Nigeria, has announced that entries are now being accepted for the seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). Entries open Wednesday, 13 November and close Friday, 13 December 2019.

The AMVCAs were created to celebrate the contribution of African filmmakers, actors and technicians in the success of the continent’s film and television industry and with the success of the previous editions, preparations are now underway for the seventh edition which will hold in March 2020.

Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said: “It’s been a long wait, but we are pleased to finally announce that the seventh edition of the AMVCAs is here and set to once again celebrate film and television talent across Africa.

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu

Every year the industry continues to grow in leaps and bounds and we are proud to be a part of its success story through the AMVCAs. The AMVCAs remain Africa’s most prestigious awards and most reputable celebration of talent in front and behind the camera”.

Sokoto Assembly passes Bill on balanced budget, effective resource utilisation

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe: “Beyond celebrating talent, the AMVCAs represent a significant investment in the African film and television industry, igniting ancillary industries in the process.

Each year, revenues are increased and jobs are created to cater to the opportunities presented in areas like fashion, styling, photography and make-up. The AMVCAs also present a unique opportunity for the world to see and experience Africa beyond the headlines, telling its own story and celebrating its best storytellers.”