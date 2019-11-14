Total Nigeria Plc says no fewer than 1,000 residents and workers in Kirikiri town in Oriade Local Council Development Area of Lagos State have benefited from its medical outreach.

Its Managing Director, Mr Imrane Barry, who was represented Mrs Bunmi Popoola-Mordi, Executive General Manager, Total Country Services, said this at a medical outreach on cadiovascular disease held at Kirikiri, Lagos on Thursday.

He said Total was not just committed to better energy but also to the well-being of the society where it operates and carries out business.

According to him, the medical outreach is specially targeted at cardiovascular disease, which is a major public health issue in Nigeria.

Barry said that the company believed the disease was not receiving the attention it required from the concerned stakeholders.

“Therefore, in line with our Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) policy, we are committed to the improvement of the health of our employees, their families and the communities with which we carry out our act.

“This, we do through participation in health programmes, ’’ he said.

He said the Total Cardiovascular Disease Initiative was in direct alignment with the Federal Ministry of Health’s National Strategic Action Plan of Prevention and Control of Non- Communicable Diseases (2015) which identifies CVD as a major public health issue in Nigeria.

The managing director explained that the objective of the project was to reduce the prevalence of cardiovascular disease in Nigeria.

He said: “CVD, being primary due to behavourial risk factors, raising public awareness is as crucial as being able to benefit from early detection.

“To strengthen this awareness, we must act collectively by engaging our stakeholders by building partnerships and by actively contributing to public health policies.

“Presently, cadiovascular diseases like diabetes, hypertension, coronary heart disease or stroke are the leading cause of death in the world.’’

According to him, since the early 2000, roughly 17 million people worldwide have died from cardiovascular diseases annually.

“Majority of these deaths were the result of coronary heart disease or stroke – that’s more than victims of cancer, HIV and AIDS, and malaria.

“The World Diabetes Day is part of an international campaign to spread awareness about cardiovascular diseases, lifestyle change and invariably, stroke prevention, ’’ Barry said.

He noted that during the company’s recent stakeholders’ engagement exercise, Kirikiri town was highlighted as a traffic-prone area with the health of road users and residents being at risk of cardiovascular disease.

“As part of the Total Group Cardiovascular Health Disease Initiative, we are implementing this one-day medical outreach which involves screening exercise of blood pressure, blood sugar and Body Mass Index (BMI) checks,’’ Barry said.

On her part, Popoola-Mordi, who is also the Team Leader, said the United Nations and several health organisations studies had shown that cardiovascular diseases remained the highest killers of people.

She said, “this programme is more about prevention, for people to know. We are doing this in conjunction with the Lagos State Health Authority and also partnership with our Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) supporting us.’’

She commended the people of the locality for their participation in the exercise.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, a Community Leader, Mr Theo Aliu, thanked Total for the medical outreach and urged other corporate organisations to emulate the company.