Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has announced that 25,000 new jobs are underway for indigenous youths of the state.

Matawalle made this known in Gusau on Wednesday at the end of a meeting with officials of Zamfara Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, who paid him a courtesy call.

The governor said that his administration was determined to create 25,000 jobs for youths through Technological Innovation and production for the purpose of improving the economic status of the state.

Matawalle explained that during his recent Business Summit visit to Russia along with President Muhammadu Buhari, a lot of economic cooperation agreements were entered into with world-leading business entrepreneurs at the instance of the President.

He noted that the President introduced the state’s economic potential to the development partners which led to the establishment of serious business commitment to invest in the state’s mining and solid minerals sector.

He mentioned that his administration had designed a Master Plan with one of the world’s leading technology companies to create 25,000 jobs for the youths to make them self-reliant and self-sufficient in the production line.

Matawalle, in a statement signed by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General Press Affairs to the governor, said that he was confident that the scheme would further boost the economy of the state.

He noted that technology provided 75 per cent of the jobs in Nigeria, saying that Zamfara would not be left out.

The governor also promised to reintroduce the state’s annual trade fair with a view to creating growth of economic activities and environment for investments.

Matawalle commended officials of the state’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, for the timely visit and assured them of his administration’s support and cooperation.

Earlier in his speech, the President of the Chamber, Dr Abdullahi Maiwada, said they were at the government house to encourage the governor on his giant efforts in restoring the lost glory of the state.

Maiwada urged the governor to continue in the direction he had established and the ideas he was generating toward reviving the state’s economy and security.

Maiwada explained that since the inception of the present administration, the state had been witnessing peace and growth of economic activities.

He said that all the markets that were shut down due to armed banditry activities had been reopened with a lot of economic activities fully taking place without fear of any form of attack.

Maiwada noted that many businesses had also been reactivated in the state.

He presented an Award of Meritorious Service to the governor for his efforts in changing the plight of the state business communities.

(NAN)