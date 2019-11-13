The Swiss midfielder has been the subject of derision from Gunners supporters since he swore at them while being substituted against Crystal Palace last month.

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira believes midfielder Granit Xhaka has been treated harshly by supporters of the club and has urged them to show the Swiss international more respect.

READ ALSO Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka goes house hunting in Milan as January transfer draws closer



But Vieira, who is now manager of Ligue 1 side Nice, has sympathy for Xhaka’s situation.

“I feel sorry for him because he’s going through a really different period and really difficult time at Arsenal,” Vieira said. “But I think we have to remind ourselves that he’s achieved a lot since he’s (been) at Arsenal and he deserves a lot of respect.

“When you’re a player and don’t perform the way you expect, you get frustrated about yourself. And sometimes you say things or do things you regret.

“I find it really difficult a lot of ex-footballers have jumped on him and being really negative towards him – it’s too too easy.

“I know how good he is and he will come through this difficult period because he’s a strong man, he’s a good player. And he will show how good he is.”

Vieira is impressing at Nice, who are currently 13th in Ligue 1, and has been linked with a return to Arsenal to replace the struggling Unai Emery as manager.