Some environment health officers on Wednesday demanded the provision of toilet facilities in public areas to stop people from indulging in open defecation.

The officers said that the availability of convenience facilities would help change people’s attitude to open defecation.

The UN has designated Nov.13 of every year as the WTD to arouse public consciousness to the importance of clean toilet culture.

Dr Samuel Akinghehin, the National President of Environment Health Officers Association of Nigeria (EHOAN), said that enforcement of extant laws against open defecation might not achieve the desired result without provision of toilets.

“The drive for better toilet culture will make more meaning if both government and organisations begin to make facilities available at strategic places in cities where such facilities are not in existence.

“Remember it is a call by nature that comes unexpectedly most times uninvited if someone is outside his home he or she should be able to get one around him to properly discharge it without causing harm to others and environment.

“At every kilometre, a facility should be provided to enable people to ease themselves when pressed,’’ he said.

The president, who decried the menace of open defecation and its attendant health implications, said that Nigeria record on it had attracted a global audience that had rubbed on the nation’s image.

Also speaking, the President of the EHOAN’s Lagos State Chapter, Mr Arole Adesola, said that effort should be doubled to check the menace of open defecation.

He called on Nigerians to resist the temptation of defecating in the open and look for available toilet around instead of dehumanising themselves and others.

Adesola said his chapter had mapped measures to curb open defecation in Lagos to ensure healthy Lagos in line with the state’s smarter city mantra.

