An Kaduna based NGO, Arida Relief Foundation and a team of policeman have secured the release of a woman, Hassana Sale, who was locked up in a dark room at their family residence for two years, to prevent her access to her estranged husband.

Woman locked up for 2 years by brother in Kaduna regains freedom

The mother of four was found in a “terrible state” locked up in the room by the NGO and police on Monday in Rigasa area of Kaduna.

According to the founder of the NGO, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, the victim, Hassana Sale, was deprived of her freedom by her elder brother, one Malam Lawal Sale over her intention to go back to her matrimonial home.

OPL 212: Supreme Court orders NNPC to pay N8.14bn in damages to BCE



Salisu explained that woman became depressed when she was divorced by her husband, but due to the love for the children, visited them daily.

“She visits the children on daily basis, so the elder brother and the some of her relatives decided to lock her up in a dark room for two years so that she will not go back to her ex-husband,” she told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Kaduna.

“We have taken her to the hopital and when she becomes stable, she would be handed over to the state Ministry of Human Service and Social Development to pursue the matter.”

NAN reports the elder brother has already been arrested by the police.