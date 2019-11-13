The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has advocated for the establishment of a peace commission in Benue state as a panacea to ending crises in the state.

The head of the UNDP team, Mr. Abduwahab Ba made the advocacy during an interactive forum with lawmakers, religious and other stakeholders on Wednesday at the Benue state House of Assembly complex in Makurdi.

The UNDP team leader said the interaction is part of the programme aimed at promoting sustainable peace in the states affected by farmers/herders conflicts and enjoined lawmakers to enact a law that would pave the way for the establishment of the commission.

“The commission would reduce the conflicts through setting up of dialogue to address issues before they escalate” he stressed.

In his comment, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba assured of the commitment of members toward the establishment of a commission to enhance reduction in conflicts in the state.

On his part, a priest in the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Rev. Father Solomon Ukeyima appealed to the federal government and other foreign partners to resettle the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to return to their ancestral homes.

Executive Secretary of the Benue state Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Emmanuel Shior said the state treasury has been over -stretched for the past years in sustaining IPDs as over 24, 000 are still in various settlements across the state.