The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has called on the Lagos State Government to suspend the management of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) to create enabling environment for visitation panels investigating crises in the institution.

The coalition made the call on Wednesday in Lagos at a press briefing on the recent development over crisis rocking the institution.

The civil society groups comprise Sahara Education Development Initiatives, Human Right Monitoring Agenda and Centre for Policy Intervention in Africa.

Some of the crises bedevilling the polytechnic include alleged mismanagement of fund by the management, unjustifiable sacking of workers, turning the campus into academic barrack and detention of 38 staff members in police custody.

Briefing newsmen, Mr Buna Isiak, Executive Director, Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA), said that suspension of the management would guarantee a thorough, unbiased, objective and meaningful exercise by the visitation panel.

“It is the right and fair thing to do, because we are convinced that an unbiased investigation by the panel is to find a lasting solution to the challenges foisted on the institution.

ALSO READ NGOs train stakeholders on promotion of child rights in Kebbi schools



“We, therefore, implore Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to be unwavering in this quest toward unravelling the immediate and remote causes of the crises.

“It is indeed our conviction that the 11-man visitation panel requires conducive and unrestrained environment to carry out its assignment,’’ he said.

Isiak said groups were worried that the current Rector of LASPOTECH, Mr Samuel Sogunro, might mislead the visitation panel in order to hinder free and fair investigations.

“We commend Gov. Sanwo-Olu for living up to the responsibility of his office to moderate LASPOTECH,’’ he said.

Also, Mr Taiwo Showole, Director of Programme, Sahara Education Development Initiative (SEDI), said that interest of the group was for justice and peace to prevail at the institution.

Showole said that for justice to prevail and accountability, LASPOTECH management should step aside until after the investigation.

“We are the watchdog of the society, so we want the visitation panel to be properly guided in order to achieve a lasting solution,’’ he said.

NAN