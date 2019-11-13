Kano – The Kano state police command’s Anti-Kidnapping Team of Operation Puff Adder has rescued another 11-year-old boy kidnapped in Kano, Muhammed Ya’u and sold in Onitsha, Anambra.

This is contained in a statement sighed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna and issued to newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, Ya’u was kidnapped in the 2014 at PRP Quarters in Kano metropolis by one Paul Onwe and his wife Mercy Paul and sold the victim to one Ebere Ogbodo at the sum of N200,000.

“In continuation of the Command’s effort to rescue the children kidnapped from Kano to other parts of the country, between 05/11/2014 to 08/11/2019, the command’s Anti Kidnapping Team of Operation Puff Adder carried out another rescue operation.

“During the operation, one Muhammed Ya’u ‘m’ 11 years old kidnapped in the year 2014 at PRP Quarters in Kano, was successfully rescued at Onitsha in Anambra State.

“The victim was kidnapped by Paul Onwe and Mercy Paul’ and sold to Ebere Ogbodo ‘at the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000) and renamed as Chinedu Ogbodo,” Haruna said.

He said all the three suspects were currently under investigation while effort was being intensified to rescue more kidnapped children.

“The Command is using this medium to thank the good people of the state for their support, patience and efforts in fighting all forms of crime and criminality in the state,” he added. (NAN)