Abuja – The police, on Wednesday, arraigned Yerima Hamza and Suleiman Adamu in a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for alleged theft of Samsung galaxy S9 plus valued N320 , 000.

Police

The defendants, who reside at Mabuchi village, Abuja, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of joint act and theft levelled against them.

The prosecutor, Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the complainant, Okechukwu Diyoke of Plot 510, 69 Road, Gwarimpa, Abuja, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station on Oct. 10.

Ukagha said that the complainant claimed that while he parked his car along Wuse II, by the traffic light, the defendants stole his phone from the car.

The prosecutor further alleged that the police arrested the defendants and they confessed to the crime during investigation.

Ukagha also said that the defendants confessed that one of their friends ran away with the said phone.

She said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 79 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N200, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Maiwada said that the sureties must present a valid means of identification and adjourned the case until Nov. 25, for hearing. (NAN)

