Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a Peoples Democratic Party stalwart and ex Aviation Minister has said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s … fingers have finally been caught in the cooky jar and his benefactors and detractors have begun their work.

Femi Fani-Kayode in a very ‘libelous’ article titled ‘ The humiliation of the villa fiend’ said that Nigerians should not pity Osinbajo and that he has ‘reliably informed that three names, all from the South West, have been penned down and are all being considered as Osinbajo’s possible replacement.’

‘I have no sympathy for Osinbanjo and I do not think any southermer , Middle Belter or Christian that is in his right mind oight to either.

Police rescue another boy kidnapped in Kano, arrest 3 suspects

‘He is a disgrace to Oduduwa, to the south, to the Church, to Christendom and to the God that He claims to love and serve. Worse of all he is a …! A man that considers his political career as being more important than the life of a believer.’

‘ Osinbajo made his bed and he should be allowed to lie in it. If he had any decency he would have resigned by now but … he can never do so.’

Fani-Kayode said Osinbajo’s … ‘fingers have finally been caught in the cooky jar and his benefactors and detractors have begun their work. They have demoted Osinbajo, humiliated him used him and dumped him. By the time they finish with Osinbajo he will wish that he had never been born. ‘

Fani-Kayode also said he has reliably informed that three names, all from the South West, have been penned down and are all being considered as Osinbajo’s possible replacement. If this proves to be true he (Fani-Kayode) would not be the least bit surprised because those that ride on the back of the tiger always end up in its stomach.

He said: “Over the last two months, despite all pretensions to the contrary, things have gone downhill for him and he appears to be a drowning man.

“It is only a matter of time before the final offensive and assault is unleashed against him by his traducers in the Presidency, the axe falls and he is finally thrown out.

“If this proves to be true I would not be the least bit surprised because those that ride on the back of the tiger always end up in its stomach.”

Fani-Kayode alleged that Osinabjo “told lies against ex Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other opposition leaders brandishing them as corrupt and unfit for public office whilst he serves the most corrupt, sectional and oppressive government in our entire history.

“Fani-Kayode accused Osinbajo of insulting the Afenifere leaders and those that called for restructuring and described them as jobless people that are just seeking for relevance.

“He betrayed his own mentor Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; used his Church and his spiritual father to split Christendom and help put in place an evil … Government. I have no sympathy for Osinbajo and I do not think any southermer , Middle Belter or Christian that is in his right mind ought to either.”

Osinbajo willingly opted and eagerly chose to be an eager slave and even went as far as to publicly declare himself as a “son” to Nigeria’s third and most dangerous Mahdi and to her last Amalekite King. Such choices are an affront to the Living God that he claims to serve and they come with dire divine consequences.

Fani-Kayode who disagree d with Professor Akintoye who said: “We are watching events unfold with keen interest. We are taking note of what is happening to them. Nobody should make the mistake of thinking that the “Yoruba” (his word) will be watching and allow their son to be degraded and dehumanised . It will be very difficult to advise Osinbajo because he holds a high office but my advice to him is to stick in there and let us see what they will do, then they will see what WE will do”. ( Sunday Vanguard, 10th November 2019).