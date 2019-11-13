National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva have expressed optimism that the APC governorship candidate, David Lyon is sure of victory in the November 16 governorship election.

The APC leaders gave the assurance at the grand finale of the APC governorship campaign rally held at the Ox-Bow Lake Pavillion in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Oshiomole, who presented the party’s flag to David Lyon and his running mate, Senator Degi-Eremienyo said that the incumbent Governor, Seriake Dickson is panicking and that shows the sign that the PDP has already failed before the election.

He said that “Dickson is panicking, but we also have to be fair with Dickson. How can he not panic when the real lion has arrived? Who will not panic when you cannot point out the schools you claimed you have built and the lion is coming to ask you questions?

“When you borrow as much as he had borrowed to do things people cannot see and now a lion is coming to ask the question. Why won’t you panic?

If you are being accused of spending over N100 billion to construct a 1.3km so-called runway that nothing is happening and you are running around with your pyjamas, crying for the airport to be opened and the lion is coming to ask you to account, won’t you panic?

“I think Dickson deserves our sympathy, but the best we can do is not complicate his own problem because if his case is taken too far, he will not be able to survive it. We believe in the principle of one man, one vote and with this in mind Dickson is history.”

Also, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva said that the PDP has made several attempts to physically attack APC supporters and discourage them, but the APC has always proven to be stronger.

“One of the signs of failure is desperation and if you look around in Bayelsa state, desperation has set in the camp of the outgoing governor. The PDP made attempts to attack our people today, but the APC proved to be stronger that what they imagined

“They have gone to every court in the land to try to discourage us, but the APC is more powerful than they think. Why are they doing that? They have mismanaged this government and Bayelsa state for eight years. It has been colossal mismanagement; civil servants will attest to it.

“A state like Bayelsa cannot pay salaries, can you imagine? How many people are we in Bayelsa state? The outgoing government has received over N1trillion in all, but what can you see in Bayelsa? It is darkness everywhere,” Sylva said.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, the APC candidate promised to deliver 24 –hour electricity, address the issue of insecurity and eradicate poverty that has bedevilled the state.

He said that “for almost eight years, PDP ruled this state in darkness. I know what development is because I am close to the people. I assure when elected, Bayelsans will enjoy electricity. For eight years, we have been faced with insecurity.

“I know what it takes to solve insecurity and I assure that when I become governor, every life and property in Bayelsa will be protected. APC is not coming to deceive as the PDP government deceived us for eight years.

“We are coming to transform Bayelsa for good. This election is not about David Lyon, but this election is about Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation. So stand firm and vote out PDP.”