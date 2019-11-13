Enugu Rangers



Enugu – The Coach of Rangers International FC of Enugu, Benedict Ugwu, says the team will humble the Sunshine Stars FC of Akure when they meet in Enugu on Thursday.



Speaking to newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday ahead of the encounter, Ugwu boasted that Sunshine would not escape defeat at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.



Rangers will on Thursday trade tackles with Sunshine Stars of Akure in the rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League match day one.



Ugwu said that Rangers needed the victory to climb the league table and that they would ensure victory in the match.



He regretted that the club could not get the three points against Adamawa United FC in match day two in Gombe.



”No doubt, Sunshine Stars are a good club and they have the players to surprise us so we are not going to underrate them.