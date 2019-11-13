One of the world’s leading multinational telecommunications, information technology, and consumer electronics company,Nokia, has partnered with Spectranet to provide new ultra-broad band services for its Lagos and Abuja customers.

In a statement on Tuesday by the Head of Nokia’s Media Relations, Kannan K., stated that Spectranet’s customers in Lagos and Abuja will be able to enjoy new ultra-broadband services that demand greater speed and higher bandwidth.

According to the statement, ‘’Nokia today announced that Spectranet, Nigeria’s largest Internet Service Provider, will bring high-speed access to customers in Lagos and Abuja by deploying its GPON solution as part of an extensive Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) rollout.

‘’The solution will enable Spectranet to provide new ultra-broadband services such as 4K HD video streaming and online gaming to residential and enterprise subscribers in the region.’’

Nokia noted that Spectranet is one of the first Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to launch 4G LTE services in Nigeria and has been providing wireless broadband services in Nigeria since 2013.

Kannan also explained that with Nokia’s FTTH technology, Spectranet will be able to address the evolving demands of its subscribers by providing high speed and stable internet connectivity at affordable tariffs.

He added that the partnership supports the Nigerian Government’s Vision 20: 2020 to use technology for the economic growth of the country.

Speaking on this collaboration, Ajay Awasthi, Chief Executive Officer at Spectranet, said, “In today’s digital economy, our customers increasingly seek high-speed internet access to use applications like streaming ultra HD videos and online gaming.

‘’With Nokia’s GPON solution, we will be able to offer customers new ultra-broadband services that create a superior customer experience in the home and office.”

In his remarks, Head of CEWA Market Unit at Nokia, Daniel Jaeger, said “We are committed to enabling Spectranet provide superior broadband services to its customers.

‘’With our technology, Spectranet’s subscribers will be able to connect to gigabit services and enjoy differentiated services that enhance their overall broadband access experience.”

Highlighting the solution used for deployment, the statement disclosed that Nokia 7362 ISAM DF-16GW will help in the easy deployment of gigabit ultra-broadband to more users and Nokia 7368 ISAM ONTs will allow Spectranet to deliver high bandwidth capacity to the end-users.