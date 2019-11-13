Active Support for Rural People Initiative (ASURPI), in collaboration with Action Aid of Nigeria, have commenced training of education stakeholders on the promotion of rights of children in Kebbi schools.

Chief Executive Officer of ASURPI in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Ngaski, while addressing participants at the four-day training organised by the NGOs on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi, said that the aim was to engage stakeholders to promote quality public education in the state.

“The workshop is also aimed at engaging citizens in improving quality of education, as well as promoting rights in schools in the state,’’ Ngaski said.

He stressed that children had the right to free and compulsory education as declared and adopted in 2005 State Universal Basic Education in the state.

“These rights define children’s rights to protection, education, health care, shelter and good nutrition. We want these rights to be realistic and actualised in the schools.

“Our major concern now is on education, as we want you as stakeholders to promote these rights in schools.

“These rights are there, especially rights to basic education; and we want to find out challenges and opportunities for a gender responsive public education,’’ he said.

The executive officer urged the stakeholders to come out with fruitful findings that would help civil society organisations pressure the government into implementing such rights.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the stakeholders comprised representatives from Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Kebbi State House of Assembly members, the media, among others.

(NAN)