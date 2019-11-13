The Nasarawa state House of Assembly on Wednesday passed a supplementary budget of N4.67 billion for the 2019 fiscal year.

Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced the passage of the budget after a motion sponsored by the Majority Leader of the House, Alhaji Tanko Tunga was passed.

Abdullahi urged the executive to ensure proper use of the funds for the purpose it was meant and commended the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, and other members of the House for their cooperation in approving the budget.

According to him, the governor submitted the supplementary budget for approval to the House to complete ongoing projects and execute other projects that will have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

“A bill for a law to issue out of the consolidated revenue fund of the state (supplementary appropriation) of N4, 668, 169,203 only has been passed.

“The virement allocation/adjustment of N3, 107, 156,220 only for the services of Nasarawa state government for the period of two months commencing November 1, 2019 and ending December 31, 2019.

Senate stands down bill on inauguration of NASS

The speaker directed the clerk of the House to make a clean copy of the bill for vetting before transmitting it to the governor for necessary action.

Earlier, Tunga, while moving the motion for the passage of the supplementary budget, urged his colleagues to support his motion.

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Luka Zhekaba (PDP/Obi 11), seconded the motion before it was unanimously passed by the House.