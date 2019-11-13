Manchester United are unsure when Scott McTominay will be available again after suffering an ankle injury.

The midfielder has pulled out of the Scotland squad following a scan on Monday, having suffered the problem initially during last Thursday’s Europe League win over Partizan Belgrade.

McTominay, who has emerged as one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preferred players this season, started in the win over Brighton at the weekend but was forced off at the very end of the game and appeared in pain with the joint.

United have said that there is “hope that, with treatment, the 22-year-old will be available again soon” – but he is a doubt for their next game at Sheffield United on November 24.

McTominay had initially joined up with Steve Clarke’s squad on Monday but will miss the internationals in Cyprus on Thursday and at home to Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

The Scotsman has made 16 Manchester United appearances so far this season, scoring against Arsenal and Norwich, and has kept the experienced Nemanja Matic out of the side.