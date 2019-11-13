Barely three days to the governorship election in Kogi,police in the state have ordered immediate seizure of all vehicles without number plates of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Commissioner of police, Mr Akeem Busari, who gave the order in Lokoja on Wednesday, said owners of vehicles with covered number plates should also remove them or have them impounded by policemen.

Busari, who spoke to newsmen after a security meeting of some heads of security agencies in the state, also ordered policemen attached to politicians and political office holders to withdraw themselves from such duty latest Friday morning.

He said that all borders with neighbouring states would be shut by 12 midnight on Friday.

According to him, restriction of vehicular movement will be enforced from 12 midnight of Nov. 15 to 6pm of Nov.16.

He advised members of the public to adhere strictly to the order as violators would be dealt with accordingly.

ALSO READ Kogi Election: I-G says Police will be professional



In another development, the police commissioner has urged officers that would be deployed for election duty to reject any offer that would make them to compromise the integrity of the election.

The the commissioner who spoke while declaring open a training workshop on election security for selected officers, also urged them to discharge their duty professionally.

Busari, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of administration, Mr Michael Sadiqu, also warned the policemen against serving as tools to politicians to rig the election .

He told them to treat voters , journalists and observers with respect , saying that the force would not condone any act of misconduct.

He also appealed to voters to conduct themselves peacefully before , during and after the election.

( NAN)