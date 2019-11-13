Despite stiff resistance from the opposition senator, the senate approved N10bn on Wednesday for Kogi State refund.

What really happened to Bayelsa who will be conducting same gubernatorial election as kogi on Saturday?

Kogi state loan was approved in response to President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter sent on Tuesday to the Senate, in the letter, the money would be used by the state government to settle local debts it incurred as a result of the projects executed on behalf of the Federal Government not for election.