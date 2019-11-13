Despite the protest by the People’s Democratic Party, the Senate, on Wednesday has approved the payment of a N10 billion loan to Kogi State.

The approval by Senate however met resistance by Senators from opposition party. The Senators questioned the timing of the approval of the loan.

Minority Leader Senator Enyinaya Abaribe who spoke on behalf of the opposition lawmakers asked the Senate to delay the approval until next week.

But Senate President Ahmed Lawan disagreed saying the loan request for Kogi state came in the 8th assembly and has been delayed enough.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier in October this year, sent a letter to the Senate, seeking approval for the payment of N10 billion to settle local debts incurred by Kogi State government as a result of the projects executed on behalf of the Federal Government.