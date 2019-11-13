A Jos-based Journalist and broadcaster, Mr Samson Omale, has organised a one-day training on multimedia for 150 colleagues in Jos.

Speaking at the event on Monday, Omale, who works with Silverbird Communications, Jos, said that the gesture was to acquaint his colleagues with the current tends in the practice of Journalism.

Omale said that the training was free of charge, adding that the passion for the job motivated him to put the programme together.

He added that he was a beneficiary of many local ad international training on the subject matter, hence the need for him to train others as well.

“Multimedia is very key in today’s practice of Journalism; it has occupied the space in media practice.

“Unfortunately, a lot of colleagues and media practitioners don’t have the requisite knowledge and understanding on how to get into the new space.

`I have been trained by others; with the passion I have for this job, I decided to organise this as a way of giving back to system that has produced me,” he said

Omale explained that the resources he used in organising the training came from his personal savings, with the support of his wife.

“Nobody gave me a dime for this; it is the my personal savings and that of my wife,” he explained

The organiser called on other colleagues to find a way of giving back to the system that produced them by training younger colleagues on evolving trends.

Earlier, Mr Paul Jatau, Chairman, Plateau Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), had commended Omale for organising the training.

Jatau said that the NUJ in the state would always support and collaborate with individuals and groups willing to train media practitioners in the state on ways to acquire skills to enhance the profession.

“As a union, we place high premium on training and retraining of colleagues, so I want to commend Omale for putting this together,” he said.

The chairman urged participants to be attentive and put to use what they would toward improving their work.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the training tagged: “Multimedia Masterclass”, had participants from various media organisations in the state.