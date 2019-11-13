Presiding Chaplain of Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja, the Very Reverend Ayo Olu Oyadotun, on Tuesday said Nigerians need a reorientation and a change of perspective that no good or godly person can be in politics or hold political office, stressing that this is untrue.

Speaking on the occasion of the interdenominational church’s 20th Anniversary celebration press briefing, Oyadotun stated that politics is the ability to manage oneself, God’s resources and God’s people.

“So, we have testimonies of men of God who have served and served well. He was pastoring a church and served in the Assembly. So you can serve God in the field of politics and be godly. It is good for us to erase the mentality that no one good can be in politics, it is not true. A godly person can be politics.

“And if we are to look at politics from that perspective, then politics originated from God, which means God is the source of politics and if God is the source of politics, why do we want to leave politics and leave God out.

“To the glory of God, we have testimonies, especially in Lagos State, people who are godly people and have served in politics. And they admit that unless God leads the house, they labour in vain. They also admit that it is God that places one in power.

“So religion and politics go together, very well together and they are together. And managing the two together has nothing to do either with religion or politics. Managing the two has a lot to do with us as human beings, who we are, our interest, and personality.

“And from the onset that is what God has been talking to us as human beings to do, and all the things he has created were good. But it’s the people that are the issues,” he said.

The Harvest Chairman, Prince Oluranti Olufon, said a week long activities had been lined up for the celebration which include charity activities, free medical care, two-day crusade and award ceremony.

According to him, the Chapel of Christ the Light is an inter-denominational church, established in 1999 by the Lagos State Government to cater for the needs of the Christian community in Alausa, civil and public servants.

Olufon emphasised that the programme of events include a road show in and around the neighbourhood of Ikeja to evangelise the people for Christ, a Charity day event, free medical and open crusade while on November 16, the anniversary luncheon, harvest night and awards for various outstanding recognitions would be held to round up the programme of events.

Olufon enjoined all members and other members of various churches, as well as the general public to be part of the epoch-making ceremony, which will play host to top governments officials and other dignitaries.