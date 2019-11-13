The Ijaw Elders statesman under the aegis of the Ijaw Elders Forum has unanimously endorsed and adopted the candidature of Senator Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Pan-Ijaw candidate for the November 16 governorship election.

This was disclosed during a press briefing yesterday after an emergency meeting of Ijaw Leaders Forum (ILF) held on November 10, 2019 at Odi town in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State with respect to the Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.

According to a statement signed by sixteen members of the forum, the Chairman, Chief T. K. Ogoriba said the forum’s decision to endorse Diri came after a thorough assessment and evaluation of the unfolding political developments and electioneering process in Bayelsa State “vis-a-vis our government template.”

Chief Ogoriba noted that in the act governing a dynamic state like Bayelsa for this number of years, there is bound to be mistakes knowingly or unknowingly and therefore such mistakes or errors should not be visited on Senator Douye Diri.

He said, “We are convinced that Senator Douye Diri has the requisite pedigree, administrative knack, exposure, qualification and reach to turn around the fortunes and development challenges of the state. In addition, we are also satisfied with the content of his manifesto with emphasis on job creation and equitable wealth distribution.

“In this connection, we wish to appeal very strongly particularly to the organised labour, professional associations, trade unions, artisans, student’s community, women and youths groups, non-indigenes and the entire Bayelsa electorate to see Senator Diri in his own right and vote for him accordingly.

“At this juncture, may we clearly point out to the entire Bayelsa electorates that a lot of puerile and infantile lies and propaganda generated by some political parties are all over the place. As intelligent people, we urge you to disregard all such propaganda which is the forte of those parties.

“Politics on the basis of lies upon lies is politics of doom and disaster. Bayelsans should not be deceived into such doom and be coerced wrongly. This is a digital age driven by knowledge, intelligence and expertise for profitable exploitation, harnessing and management of human and material resources all over the world. Bayelsa State should not be an exception.

“We must not do anything that would reverts us to the stone age life style with wrong choices and should abhor those things that can blight our tomorrow. We therefore endorse Senator Douye Diri the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Bayelsans and the electorates as the only known option for Bayelsa come November 16.”