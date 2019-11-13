Lagos – The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described the late former Petroleum Resources Minister, Prof. Tam David-West as a highly-principled and morally-upright Nigerian who always spoke truth to power.

Tinubu, who made the remarks in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday, said that the late professor of virology was a nationalist and exemplary social critic.

David-West died on Monday, at the age of 83.

“Tam David-West was a nationalist and social critic who always spoke truth to power.

“I will personally miss the former minister; he was one leader I admired and regularly exchanged ideas with,” he said.

Tinubu described the former minister as a leader of substance, whose voice regularly cautioned the leadership against unconstitutionality, adding that his intellectual pedigree would be sorely missed.

“Somebody who served as minister under Muhammadu Buhari as military leader and won his respect and admiration must be a man of integrity and honesty.

“I mourn with his family, both immediate and extended. I mourn with the people of Buguma, Kalabari Kingdom, the government and people of Rivers State and Nigeria, which he served selflessly.

“My prayer is that God Almighty grants him eternal rest. I also hope and pray that his good legacies will continue to endure,” he said.