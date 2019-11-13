The Federal Government has revealed its roadmap to achieving an economy that is export oriented, championed by the non-oil sector.

Disclosing the plan in a statement, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Richard Adebayo, said the new national plan hopes to achieve a Nigeria that is export-oriented, high producing, high growth and offers productive infrastructure for both small and large businesses.

Mr Adebayo who spoke at the Nigeria Investment Showcase in London, organised by the UK Department for International Trade (UK DIT) in partnership with the City of London, noted that government had already started implementing the new initiatives.

The minister said the reforms were tailored at incentivising investors, create bilateral agreements and provide a pipeline of continuous opportunities.

He described the plan as ambitious and sets out to achieve transformational economic growth, by leveraging demographic dividends and comparative advantage in mineral deposits and agriculture to provide an opportunity for long-term oriented investors.

“These pipelines of investment opportunities include, but are not limited to the development of six special zones, the establishment of several agro-processing zones and the development of a national trading platform.

“Our focus in the next decade is to build capacity for production and further support our service economy. This requires prioritising local manufacturing and deploying large-scale capital in high-impact infrastructure projects, export-focused production, supply chain and logistics, market access and R&D.