The FCT Primary Health Care Board says it is set to start a 10-day integrated measles and Meningitis `A’ vaccination campaign in the territory on Nov. 16.

Dr Felicia Aibinuomo, the FCT Communication Consultant for UNICEF, made this known at a one-day media orientation on Tuesday in Abuja, saying that the meningitis vaccines were for children between the age of one and five years.

She said that the measles vaccines were for children between nine months and five years, to be carried out in the six area councils of the FCT.

According to her, the two diseases which are airborne, are common in the southern part of the Sahara which usually occur during dry season.

Aibinuomo said “the media is expected to create awareness about this programme so as to inform parents and caregivers to take children to the different centres to receive the vaccines.

“We want to ensure that our target group in the 358 healthcare centres are captured in the exercise.”

Hajiya Rukayat Wamako, the Acting Director of the FCT Primary Health Care Board, also

appealed to the media to inform and educate residents about the programme “to save children from being victims of the diseases.”

Accordingb to her, the vaccination is a facility-based programme and that is why the awareness is necessary to enable people to

move out of their houses to access it.

“We need to do a lot of orientation for this meningitis vaccination to save our children; the programme is geared toward

drawing community dwellers to access the facilities.

“It is a national programme and it is taking place all over the nation, where 664 teams of both public and private groups

will be participating.”

Dr Iwot Ndaeyo, the acting Executive Secretary of the board, who disclosed that the board was targeting over 6000 children in the FCT,

urged parents and guardians to take the exercise seriously.

He said that the ailments were associated with the dust of dry season, and that preventive measures were

necessary before the season set in.

Ndaeyo added that the vaccination was a second chance to children who did not meet up with the first exercise at the period they attained

nine months.

He noted that security apparatus had been drafted by the board to guarantee peoples’ lives

during the exercise.