The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has suspended the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over his role in the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

Also recalled that the party had passed a vote of no confidence on the state chairman of the APC, Barr Anslem Ojezua.

The decision followed the vote of no confidence passed on Comrade Oshiomhole by the Chairmen of the APC in the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Edo State.

According to a statement signed by Edo APC Chairman, Anselm Ojezua and Assistant State Secretary, Ikuenobe Anthony, “Consequent on the development, the State Executive Committee has adopted the vote of no confidence passed on him and the subsisting suspension order from the organs of the party in the state.”

They said the decision was necessary to prevent a repeat of what happened in Zamfara State, where the party was unable to field any candidate in elections.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is the one behind the crisis in Edo APC. We have passed a vote of no confidence on him and he stands suspended from the party.”We don’t want what happened in Zamfara State or other parts of the country to happen in Edo State.”

On Tuesday the Edo State Working Committee of the of the APC had passed a vote of no confidence on the state chairman of the APC, Barr Anslem Ojezua.

Eleven out of the sixteen-member SWC, voted against him during a meeting of the state Exco.

Consequently, Col David Imoise (Rtd) has been elected to oversee the affairs of the party pending when allegations of alleged mismanagement of the affairs of the party and anti party activities levelled against BarrOjezua is investigated .

The position of other members of the state Exco including that of the state Secretary remains intact.

According to a statement by the Secretary of the party, Anslem Ojezua, the change in leadership has been communicated to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC

