Rev. Supo Ayokunle, National President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for tolerance, love and mutual respect for each other’s belief to facilitate national growth and development.

He made the call during a courtesy visit on the Emir of Zazzau, Dr Shehu Idris in his palace in Zaria, Kaduna State on Tuesday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CAN President was in Zaria in continuation of his nationwide tour of states.

Ayokunle said the call became necessary in view of the fact that tolerance, accommodation as well as respect for each other’s religion are critical elements that would facilitate rapid development.

“Therefore, we must unite to make Nigeria great, we must also cooperate to be able to understand ourselves, be our brothers keepers, love and respect one another.”

He expressed optimism that in spite of some security challenges bedeviling the country, Nigeria would not disintegrate, instead it would certainly grow to prosperity.

Ayokunle, who is also the Nigerian Baptist Conversation President said: “in spite of the security challenges in the country, Traditional Rulers are effectively discharging their duties of ensuring peaceful coexistence amongst their subjects.

“I must therefore commend His Royal Highness for his sterling leadership qualities which culminated into a peaceful atmosphere in Zazzau, Kaduna State and Nigeria.”

He observed that Zazzau had been progressively recording success despite the presence of different kind of people from different tribes across Nigeria.

The peaceful environment according to him, may not be unconnected to the mutual respect of the Emir for everyone regardless of religious, tribal and regional inclination.

Speaking on the issue of a Mosque that was demolished in Rivers State, the President said quick intervention of Nigerian Inter Religious Council had brought the misunderstanding under control.

Similarly, he said, the issue of Church demolition in Sabongari, Zaria was stepped down when the state leadership of CAN met with Kaduna State Government.

Responding, the Emir appreciated the CAN President for the visit and urged him to sustain the tempo, assuring that his doors were always opened.

He assured that as traditional rulers they would never relent in preaching peace and encouraging people to embrace peaceful coexistence.