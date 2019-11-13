Enugu – Benedict Ugwu, Coach of Rangers International FC of Enugu says the club is not afraid of any side in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Ugwu stated this in Enugu on Wednesday while speaking to newsmen on the team’s preparation for the competition.

Rangers will face Mauritania’s FC Nouadhibou and two Egyptian sides, Pyramids FC and Al Masry SC in group A.

Ugwu said that any team that had passed through the qualifying stage should not be seen as underdogs.

“As a matter of fact, we are a good side and we are preparing for the matches; to have progressed beyond the group stage, we are not pushovers.

“We are not afraid of any of team, this is the only cup that is eluding Nigeria, and we have no other target than to win it.

“ With God on our side, it is achievable, we are going to be well prepared for the task ahead,” he said.

According to the coach, the players are highly and regularly motivated to ensure optimal performance at both domestic and continental levels.

Ugwu commended Enugu State Government for its support to the team, saying, “ our intention is to make the state and the country proud.”

“We thank God that our players are injury-free. the domestic league will sharpen them before the continental outing in the first week of December.

“At the moment, we have no major injury worries, and I hope such will be the case throughout the season,” Ugwu said.(NAN)