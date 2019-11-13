Legendary Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger has landed a new job as FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development.

The legendary Arsenal boss will be the “leading authority on technical matters, as a member of the Football and Technical Advisory Panels involved in IFAB’s review and decision-making process on potential changes to the Laws of the Game.”

The Frenchman said: “I look forward to this important challenge.

“The new FIFA we have seen emerging has the sport itself at the heart of its objectives. I know I can contribute and will put all my energy into this.”

Reacting to the appointment, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “Arsene’s profound knowledge and passion for the different aspects of our game sets him apart as one of the most respected personalities in football.

“His arrival is another example of how we keep strengthening our purpose to bring FIFA back to football.”