As a result of the ongoing crisis in Bolivia which led to the resignation of President Evo Morales, Senator Jeanine Áñez has become the Interim president of the country.

Ms Áñez who said she was next in line under the constitution, declared herself interim president of the South American country following Evo Morales’ resignation.

Her appointment was endorsed by Bolivia’s Constitutional Court. She also vowed to hold elections soon.

Lawmakers from Mr Morales’ party boycotted the session, and the former president branded Ms Áñez “a coup-mongering right-wing senator”.

Mr Morales has fled to Mexico, saying he asked for asylum there because his life was in danger.

He resigned on Sunday after weeks of protests over a disputed presidential election result. He has said he had been forced to stand down but had done so willingly “so there would be no more bloodshed”.

Ms Áñez took temporary control of the Senate on Tuesday, putting her next in line for the presidency.

The former deputy Senate leader assumed the position following a series of resignations

The parliamentary session to appoint her was boycotted by lawmakers from Mr Morales’ leftist Movement for Socialism party, who said it was illegitimate.