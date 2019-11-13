The Bauchi state government has sought the support of the World Bank to enable it achieve human capital development in critical sectors of the economy.

State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Aminu Gamawa made the request during an interactive session with World Bank officials in Bauchi.

According to him, the request has become imperative as a result of Governor Bala Mohammed’s desire to make Bauchi state attractive for donor agencies and investors.

Bala Mohammed

The commissioner, who described Gov. Bala’s administration as a donor friendly government, said it is working in accordance with good governance and accountability principles and practices.

“I am happy with the way we are making progress both in YESSO and Community Support Development Project as the projects have direct impact on the lives of the citizens, especially at the grassroots.

“If you talk about eliminating poverty and empowering communities, you can’t do that if you politicise the process. For us, we are learning the process in which the projects were implemented,” he added.

The commissioner assured the World Bank officials that the state government would conduct its activities in a transparent and accountable way, in addition to timely payment of counterpart contributions.

Suspend LASPOTECH management, CSO urges Lagos Govt

He pledged the readiness of the ministry to consider constructive criticisms and suggestions to ensure effective implementation of donor projects and ensure their sustainability to enable more people benefit.

The World Bank team leader, Justice Onu said they were in the state as part of their audit mission on YESSO and CSDP, which they said will be rounded up by June 2020.

The team leader applauded Gov. Bala Mohammed for his huge contribution to the community support development projects and assured of the bank’s support to his administration.