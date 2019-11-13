The 27-year-old, Xhaka is reported to checking out houses in Milan as he prepares for a switch to Italy from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The Swiss is out of favour in north London following his furious reaction to being booed by supporters in the draw against Crystal Palace , and he was stripped of his captain’s armband after telling fans to “f*** off” while he was substituted.

Although manager Unai Emery has not confirmed he is looking to sell the player, he did say he didn’t know whether Xhaka would play for Arsenal again, and the fact Xhaka has not made an appearance since the incident suggests he is unlikely to feature again for the club.

AC Milan’s Executive is Ivan Gazidis, who previously held the same role at Arsenal, and he is thought to be willing to offer Xhaka an escape route.

Milan are struggling in Serie A this season, sitting in a lowly 14th place after 12 games, and Xhaka is likely to be offered first-team opportunities at the San Siro.