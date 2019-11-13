The police on Wednesday arraigned an applicant, Curtis Nwafor, in Abuja, for allegedly cheating one Miss Maureen Omale of N500, 000 in the guise of facilitating loan processing for her.

Nwafor, 58, who lives at Damagaza Village, FCT, Abuja, is facing charges of impersonation, breach of trust and cheating, before a Grade I Area Court in Mpape.

Prosecution counsel, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that on Feb. 3, 2015, the defendant took Omale to an office at Wuse, where he introduced himself as a barrister.

“The defendant deceived the complainant, Omale, to believe that he can help her to process and facilitate a N15 million loan. He charged her N500, 000,” Nwaforaku said.

The counsel said that the complainant made a part-payment of N100, 000.

“After the part-payment, the defendant prepared an agreement and Omale subsequently paid N400, 000 in instalment through a Guaranty Trust Bank account number 0124334389.

“Immediately the defendant got bank alerts, he started giving excuses, refused to pick calls and disappeared into thin air for two years.

“The defendant was no where to be found until he was arrested by the police,” he said.

Nwaforaku said that the case was reported at the Apo Police Station by Omale of J.22, Abdulkadir Phase 2, Barnawa, Kaduna, sometime in May.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 132, 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge, Mr Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 and with one surety in like sum.

Ibrahim ordered that the sureties must live within the court’s jurisdiction and have their addresses verified.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 20, for hearing.