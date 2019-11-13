The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has removed the State Secretary of the party, Mr. Lawrence Okah.

L-R (front row): Edo North Senatorial Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sunny Okomayin; Edo State Deputy Chairman, APC, Engr. Kenneth Asekhomhe, and Edo State Assistant Treasurer, APC, Sir Prince Reuben Osazuwa, after the State Executive Council meeting in Benin City, Edo State capital, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

The party also passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the state chairman, Mr. Anselm Ojezua.

This is coming as party chairmen across the 18 local government areas of the state passed a vote of no confidence on the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Meanwhile, two members of the party’s Executive, who were abducted on Monday and forced to append their signatures to a document against Barr. Ojezua, have said that the document was not binding as it was signed at gunpoint.

They also said the signatures were not genuine, as they had to scribble things on the document just to escape unhurt.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting of the party’s State Executive Committee earlier, the Deputy State Chairman of the APC, Engr. Kenneth Asekomhe noted, “After the meeting of the State Executive Committee, in pursuant of Article 17, Section 5 of APC constitution of 2014, as amended, we the undersigned members passed a vote of no confidence on the State Secretary of the party, Mr Lawrence Okah. He is hereby removed from office.”

“The committee also passed a vote of confidence on the State Chairman of APC, Mr Anselm Ojezua.”

The APC chairmen in the 18 LGAs of the state also reaffirmed their support for the second term bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki on account of his developmental strides.

The chairmen passed a vote of no confidence on the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The APC Chairman in Esan Central LGA and Secretary, Edo State APC Chairmen Forum, Hon. Mike Anakaso, said the chairmen passed a vote of no confidence on Oshiomhole for his role in trying to disintegrate the party in Edo State.

He warned, “Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is the one behind the crisis in Edo APC and we have passed a vote of no confidence on him. We don’t want what happened in Zamfara or other parts of the country to happen in Edo State.”

Meanwhile, the Auditor of the Edo State Chapter of the APC, Comrade Timothy Osadolor and the chapter’s Financial Secretary, Princess Golda Oribhabor-Onwuka have distanced themselves from a document purporting to remove the state chairman, Anselm Ojezua from office.

Speaking at the party’s State Secretariat, the duo explained that they were taken in a commando-style to the residence of the suspended Secretary of the party, Mr. Lawrence Okah and forced to sign the document.

Giving details of the incident, the Auditor, Comrade Osadolor explained that they were invited by a colleague for a meeting, before they were whisked to Okah’s residence.

He said he was threatened and asked to sign the document if he wanted to leave the residence alive, noting that he had to append a fake signature against his name to regain freedom.

According to him, “What happened, to the best of my knowledge, is an act of desperation taken too far. We were taken in a commando-style to the house of the State Secretary, where I was forced to sign the documents purportedly removing Anslem Ojezua. There were just eight or nine signatures on the document. My name was badly spelt. I didn’t draw their attention to it but had to play along by signing the document with a fake signature.

The Financial Secretary, Princess Golda Oribhabor-Onwuka emphasised that she signed the document under duress.

Recall that in an earlier statement signed by the Assistant State Secretary, Mr. Ikuenobe Anthony Esq., the party had announced the decision to sack Okah.

Anthony said the decision was taken after a meeting of the State Executive Committee, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, where a vote of no confidence was passed on Okah.

According to him, “The State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has this morning, 12th of November, 2019, passed a vote of no confidence on the State Secretary, Mr. Lawrence Okah, in accordance with Article 17 (v) of the constitution of the party.

He noted: “The effect of this is that Mr. Lawrence Okah ceases to be the State Secretary of the party henceforth.

“An appropriate replacement will be effected in due course in accordance with Article 17 (vi) of the said constitution.”